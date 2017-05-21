Chhattisgarh: Maoist arrest indicates rebel revival near Gondia

EVEN as police try to shrink the area under Maoist influence, the rebels are making efforts to regain their foothold in some areas. The recent arrest of an alleged Maoist in Gondia district has indicated that the rebels have resumed their activities in the tri-junction of Gondia (Maharashtra), Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) by introducing two new platoons comprising about 60 members.

Baman Kosa Madvi, about 20 years of age, was arrested from Murkutdoh 2, a village in the junction area of Gondia on April 12. “He was in injured at the residence of one Tejpal Tekam and he identified himself as Ramesh Kosa Tekam. Initially, he had said that he was Tejpal’s relative but we found gunshot injuries on his body. On inquiry, he revealed his real identity,” Gondia SP Dilip Bhujbal told The Indian Express.

“He revealed how the Maoists had introduced two platoons from south Bastar in the tri-junction area after Maoists failed to get local recruits. We have stepped up our operations to track down the insurgents.”

Gondia-Rajranndgaon-Balaghat is one of the oldest Maoists divisions.

Over the past few years, the rebels had ceased to operate in the area and the place was being seen as virtually free of Naxals. With the revival of the activities, the Gondia police have a task cut out for them. “We have intensified our operations to flush them out,” Bhujbal said.

