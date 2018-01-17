Chhattisgarh: Man arrested for killing wife with axe, burning her body

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife and setting her body on fire to destroy evidence, police said today. Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel said the accused, identified as Bhagwani Kashyap, killed his wife Jugri Bai (34) last night at their home in Premnagar Basti under Balco Nagar police station limits.

He said that Kashyap reached home last night in a drunken state and had an argument with his wife following which he assaulted her with an axe, killing her instantly.

“Subsequently, he set her body on fire after pouring kerosene to destroy evidence but his neighbours, who saw smoke emanating from the house, informed the police,” the official said.

He has been booked under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC and further investigations are underway, Patel said.

