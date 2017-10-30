Chhattisgarh: Journalist Vinod Verma held for extortion sent to police custody

Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Vinod Verma (centre) was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. (Source: Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Senior journalist Vinod Verma was on Sunday remanded in custody of the Chhattisgarh police till Tuesday by a court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with the case of alleged blackmailing and extortion.

After his arrest from his house in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Friday, Verma was brought to Raipur by road by the Chhattisgarh police. The police sought a five-day remand for Verma but the court agreed for remand till Tuesday.

The state cabinet Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the case of alleged sex CD tape that Verma claims to possess against PWD Minister Rajesh Munat.

Verma again claimed his innocence saying his arrest was a result of a conspiracy and that no CDs were found from his residence. Verma’s counsel Satish Verma said his client alleged that he was tortured by the police along the way and that they kept moving him from one place to another till late on Saturday night. The counsel said they apprehends threat to Verma’s life.

The counsel said he had moved two applications under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC in the court seeking an order from the magistrate to order an inquiry.

He filed another application under Section 54 of CrPC.

The journalist had alleged that though he suffered from a slipped disk he was brought by road by the police when other options were available.

