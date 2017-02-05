Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals

The security personnel were out on the operation since last night in the interiors of Katekalyan, located around 400 kms from Raipur. (Source: Google maps) The security personnel were out on the operation since last night in the interiors of Katekalyan, located around 400 kms from Raipur. (Source: Google maps)

A District Reserve Group jawan was today injured when a pressure bomb laid by Naxals went-off in a forest of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place in the wee hours between Nayanar and Gatam villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, SHO Katekalyan police station Vijay Patel told PTI.

While they were cordoning-off a forested patch near Nayanar, a jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection, triggering the blast that left him injured, he said. The security personnel were out on the operation since last night in the interiors of Katekalyan, located around 400 kms from Raipur.

“Constable Pratap Singh Markam, belonging to DRG, sustained injuries on his legs in the blast,” the SHO said. Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was evacuated to Katekalyan from where he was shifted to Dantewada for treatment, he said adding that the operation was still underway in the region.