Chhattisgarh: IED planted by Naxals recovered

The IED, weighing around 20 kg was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, said police (Representational Image) The IED, weighing around 20 kg was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, said police (Representational Image)

An improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxals was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said today. The explosive, weighing around 20 kg and packed in a steel container, was planted under a culvert in Badedongar area, Kondgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag told PTI.

Acting on a specific input, the team of district police along with it the bomb disposal squad launched the operation to trace it, he said.

They spotted the explosive under the culvert near Mohpal village, located around 300 km from Raipur, last evening, he said.

The explosive was immediately destroyed on the spot, Nag said adding that it was meant to harm the security personnel during their operations in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now