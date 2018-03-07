Chhattisgarh: IED blast and encounter with Maoists leave two BSF personnel dead

Gajendra Singh, Assistant Commandant Officer of 134th batallion of BSF (left pic) and Constable Amresh Kumar. (Source: ANI) Gajendra Singh, Assistant Commandant Officer of 134th batallion of BSF (left pic) and Constable Amresh Kumar. (Source: ANI)

Two BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed after an IED explosion following which an exchange of fire broke out between security personnel and Maoists in Raoghat area of Kanker district on Wednesday. Senior police officials said assistant commandant Gajendra Singh and constable Amresh Kumar were leading one column of armymen that came under attack, and suffered splinter injuries after a series of IED explosions.

KL Dhruv, Superintendent of Police, Kanker district, told the Indian Express that a team of BSF and the Chhattisgarh Police had launched an operation on March 6. “This was a team of the 134 battalion, and close to 250 to 300 personnel, including the Chhattisgarh Police, were involved in the operation. Around 4 pm, near the village Maspur, in the Raoghat police station limits, there were IED blasts and then an exchange of fire that lasted well over an hour,” he said.

Senior BSF officials said eight separate teams had launched an operation for three days to flush out Maoists in the general area of the Matla reserve forest, on the border between Kanker and Kondagaon districts. On March 6, BSF officials said parties had spotted Maoists who fled, leaving behind a radio set, flexible electric wire and steel containers. “On the 7th, a series of IED blasts took place and heavy fire was opened by the Maoists. The parties took position and retaliated effectively. But the party commander Gajendra Singh and constable Amresh who were in the leading column sustained splinter injuries from the blast. They were given medical aid but succumbed to their wounds. The exchange of fire lasted two hours,” a BSF official said.

Senior police officers said that given the ferocity of the firing, it was probable that the Maoists had also suffered casualties but no bodies were recovered, and that searching operations were still on. While Gajendra Singh is from Haryana, Constable Amresh Kumar is from Bihar, SP KL Dhruv said.

