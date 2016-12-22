Chhattisgarh: Human trafficking racket busted in Bastar, 70 rescued

The racket was busted on Wednesday and five people have been arrested in connection with the case. (Source: ANI photo) The racket was busted on Wednesday and five people have been arrested in connection with the case. (Source: ANI photo)

In a major breakthrough, Chhattisgarh Police busted a human trafficking racket in Bastar district and rescued 70 victims, including 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls, news agency ANI reported. The racket was busted on Wednesday and five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Chhattisgarh is infamous for its rising number of human trafficking cases.

Human trafficking racket busted in Chhattisgarh's Bastar yesterday, 70 rescued including 20 minor boys and 13 minor girls. 5 arrested. pic.twitter.com/rsF0MJE7mS — ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016

More details are awaited.

