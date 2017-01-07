Chhattisgarh: HC notices to Chief Secy, top cops in ‘fake’ encounter case

The Chhattisgarh High Court has issued notices to Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) and SP (Kondagaon) after hearing a petition filed by Congress MLA Mohan Markam and the wife of a man police killed in an encounter. Police claim the man was a Maoist.

The petitioners have called the encounter “fake” and alleged that security personnel picked up Bal Singh Sori from his home and informed his wife the next day that he was killed in an encounter. Following a protest outside Kondagaon police station by residents of Badekodre village, where Sori lived, Markam took up the case and filed a plea before the court.

Satish Verma, appearing for the petitioners, said the bench had asked the government agencies to respond within four weeks. He said they had also informed the court that Sori had spent two years in jail on charges of being a Maoist, but was acquitted of all charges by a Kondagaon court in July. Police officials have, however, maintained that Sori was a Maoist, who worked in the party cadre even after his release.