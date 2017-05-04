Chhattisgarh govt orders probe against police officer for Facebook post

The Chhattisgarh government has launched an inquiry against deputy jailer of Raipur jail, Varsha Dongre, for her Facebook post in which she had alleged that Naxalism will not end because a “capitalist system is being imposed in Bastar” with tribals being pushed out of their lands. She had uploaded the post on Facebook after the recent Maoist attack in Sukma in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed.

In her post, which has now been deleted, Dongre wrote that tribal villages were burnt, their women raped, and she had seen evidence of young tribal girls being tortured at police stations.

Senior government officials said that a team under DIG (Jail) K K Gupta has been formed to look into Dongre’s post.

“The CM (Raman Singh) had also asked officials to refrain from making such personal remarks. She is aware of the rules in this regard, and will be asked to present her case before the inquiry team,” a senior government official said.

Dongre was not available for comment despite repeated attempts. This is not the first time she has taken on the government. Earlier, she filed a petition in high court about irregularities in the PSC admission process.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now