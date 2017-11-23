Chhattisgarh govt asks striking teachers to join duty within three days

The Chhattisgarh government has directed Panchayat teachers, who have been on strike since November 20, to resume duty within three days or face disciplinary action. The government has threatened to terminate the services of the teachers under Chhattisgarh Shikshak (Panchayat) Samvarg (condition of recruitment and services) Rule 2012 if they don’t fall in line.

Panchayat and Rural Development department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) M K Raut yesterday issued circulars to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of district pachayats and janpad panchayats asking them to take disciplinary action against the Panchayat teachers on strike since November 20, an official said today.

The ACS has asked the CEOs to issue notice to teachers asking them to join duty within three days and take disciplinary action against those disobeying the order, he said. The circular has cited the strike is not statutory and therefore they deserve disciplinary action, he said.

As per the circular, if the teachers did not follow the order then they will be terminated under Chhattisgarh Shikshak (Panchayat) Samvarg (condition of recruitment and services) Rule 2012, he added. Meanwhile, the state government has also directed the officers to make alternative arrangements to continue studies in primary schools in view of the ongoing strike, the official said.

To continue the studies, the pachayat bodies have been asked to invite applications from the 12th pass local youths interested in teaching in primary schools, he said.These youths will be issued certificates by the CEO of district panchayat which will be applicable as experience certificates at a time of appointment for services in the rural areas in the future, he added.

Thousands of teachers under Panchayat bodies in the state have been on an indefinite strike since November 20, demanding that they be merged in the regular posts of state Education department cadre and salary at par with them, he added. The strike has affected teaching in government schools.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App