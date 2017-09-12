Chhattisgarh government declares 96 tehsils as ‘drought-hit’ in the state

In every village panchayat, at least one quintal rice will be stocked for providing food assistance to the needy. (File Photo) In every village panchayat, at least one quintal rice will be stocked for providing food assistance to the needy. (File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh government today declared 96 tehsils in 21 districts across the state as drought-hit in view of deficient rainfall this season. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Raman Singh here on the basis of preliminary ‘Nazri Anawari’ estimate (a measure of crop yield in farms) submitted by district Collectors from all 27 districts, state’s Revenue minister Premprakash Pandey told reporters.

Districts whose tehsils have been declared drought hit are Balodabazar (6 tehsils), Balod (4), Dantewada (5), Koriya (5), Raipur (4), Mahasamund (5), Dhamtari (4), Gariaband (3), Durg (3), Bemetara (5), Rajnandgaon (9), Kondagaon (4), Narayanpur (2), Bijapur (4), Bilaspur (8), Mungeli (3), Korba (1), Raigarh (6), Kanker (7), Kabeerdham (4)and Janjgir-Champa (4), he added.

The collectors were asked for ‘anawari’ estimate keeping in view the scanty rainfall the state has received this year, he said. The compensation against the crop loss will be paid under Rule 6-4 of Revenue Book Circular (RBC) norms after receiving the final Anawari report. A proposal in this connection will also be forward to the Centre, he said.

Similarly, the drought-affected farmers will be paid claims under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme. Land revenue taxes will also be waived in the drought affected districts, added the minister. Besides, the officials have been instructed to open employment oriented works in drought-affected areas very soon, he added.

Among other decisions, the cabinet has approved 200 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) to every family instead of existence 100 days work entitled under the scheme and a proposal in this direction will be forwarded to the Centre for a final nod, he added. Several others measures will be taken to ensure relief to farmers in the state, the minister said.

In every village panchayat, at least one quintal rice will be stocked for providing food assistance to the needy. Moreover, a proposal to redress the drinking water crisis in the affected tehsils will be sent to the Centre while there will be a total ban on using bore-wells for irrigating paddy crops in summer season, he added.

The cabinet also approved the extensive guidelines drafted by the Agriculture department for distribution of bonus (encouragement assistance) to farmers at the rate of Rs 300 per quintal against the paddy procured from them under minimum support price through primary cooperative societies during Kharif marketing year 2016-17.

