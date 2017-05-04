Chhattisgarh: Four suspected Naxals arrested for role in Sukma attack

Sukma attack was one of the deadliest ambush by Naxalites of security forces this year. Sukma attack was one of the deadliest ambush by Naxalites of security forces this year.

Four suspected Naxals, one of whom is claimed to be a juvenile, were arrested by CRPF and Chhattisgarh police early Thursday, ANI reported . The four may have have connection with the Sukma attack of April 24 in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven wounded, the report added.

In a related development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has called a high-level meeting on Friday in Raipur to work out an anti-Maoist strategy. The top brass of central paramilitary forces, the Chhattisgarh police, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state government authorities responsible for the administration in Bastar and other Naxal violence hit districts of the state will take part in the meeting.

Minister of State Home Hansraj Ahir will also hold a meeting on Sukma naxal attack on May 8 in Delhi.

