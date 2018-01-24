Latest News
  • Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel killed, 7 injured in encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district

Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel killed, 7 injured in encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district

The team that involved in the encounter was of the District Reserve Guard (DRG). Exact details of what happened is unclear at this point.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: January 24, 2018 5:27 pm
Chhattisgarh: Four jawans killed, 7 injured in encounter with Maoists in Irpanar area Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel were killed today in an encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district. (Representational Photo)
Top News

Four Chhattisgarh Police personnel were killed and seven injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning. Police officers said the deceased — two sub-inspectors and two constables — were all from the District Reserve Guard, a force created primarily to fight Maoists.

Officers said the exchange of fire took place inside Abhujmaad, an unmapped area of dense forests and hills that has very little government presence. “What I can reveal at this stage is that it was a fierce exchange of fire that lasted over an hour starting around 11 am. There have been casualties on the Maoist side as well. This was a very difficult terrain,” a senior officer said.

The encounter took place in the Irpanar Police station limits with the DRG team leaving for operations from Orccha, which is the last village just inside the tip of Abhujhmaad. “The injured jawans have been evacuated to Raipur. The chopper has landed and they have been sent to Ramakrishna Care Hospital. While it is still early, it does seem that most are stable,” a senior officer said. Police officials said that the encounter in Narayanpur was with the Maoist military company number six.

Senior officials including IG Bastar and others have left for Narayanpur to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, an IED blast took place in Bijapur district, which has left two jawans injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. Mohammad Dar
    Jan 24, 2018 at 5:20 pm
    Pay back time, hindus terrorist of hindrastan called bahart.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Muftkhor By Choice
      Jan 24, 2018 at 5:15 pm
      Celebrations in JNU tonight. Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar are chief guests.
      (0)(1)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Jan 24: Latest News