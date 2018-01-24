Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel killed, 7 injured in encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district

Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel were killed today in an encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district. (Representational Photo) Chhattisgarh: Four police personnel were killed today in an encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district. (Representational Photo)

Four Chhattisgarh Police personnel were killed and seven injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday morning. Police officers said the deceased — two sub-inspectors and two constables — were all from the District Reserve Guard, a force created primarily to fight Maoists.

Officers said the exchange of fire took place inside Abhujmaad, an unmapped area of dense forests and hills that has very little government presence. “What I can reveal at this stage is that it was a fierce exchange of fire that lasted over an hour starting around 11 am. There have been casualties on the Maoist side as well. This was a very difficult terrain,” a senior officer said.

The encounter took place in the Irpanar Police station limits with the DRG team leaving for operations from Orccha, which is the last village just inside the tip of Abhujhmaad. “The injured jawans have been evacuated to Raipur. The chopper has landed and they have been sent to Ramakrishna Care Hospital. While it is still early, it does seem that most are stable,” a senior officer said. Police officials said that the encounter in Narayanpur was with the Maoist military company number six.

Senior officials including IG Bastar and others have left for Narayanpur to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, an IED blast took place in Bijapur district, which has left two jawans injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd