Chhattisgarh: 4 CRPF jawan killed in alleged open fire by colleague following altercation in Bijapur

The DIG said, “ASI Gajanand suffered injuries in the incident.” (Source: Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi) The DIG said, “ASI Gajanand suffered injuries in the incident.” (Source: Express Photo By Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Four Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) jawans were killed and one injured after a constable allegedly opened fire following an altercation at the Basaguda camp in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

“The incident was reported to be happened around 5 pm at a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force’s 168th battalion under Basaguda police station area of the Bijapur,” PTI quoted Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P as saying.

The DIG said, “According to preliminary information, constable Sanath Kumar allegedly opened fire with his service weapon, an AK 47 rifle, leaving four personnel dead on the spot and another injured.”

He also said, “Three of the four CRPF men killed in the fratricide were senior to Kumar. They have been identified as SIs Vikey Sharma, Megh Singh, Assistant SI Rajveer Singh and constable Sankara Rao.”

ASI Gajanand suffered injuries in the incident, he added.

The injured jawan and the bodies of those killed were evacuated from Basaguda to Bijapur at 6 pm and an MI17 helicopter was sent to airlift them to Raipur, the DIG said.

Officials said Kumar was soon overpowered and apprehended by other colleagues who were present in the camp, adding that the jawans reportedly had a brawl before the fatal incident took place.

The CRPF is deployed for anti-Naxal operations in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

