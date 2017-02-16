Latest News
  • Five years after tribal girl’s murder, Chhattisgarh CID arrests police station in-charge

Written by Dipankar Ghose | Raipur | Published:February 16, 2017 4:09 am

Five years and six months after16-year-old tribal girl, Meena Khalkho, was shot and killed, the Chhattisgarh CID has arrested the then Chando police station in-charge, Nikodin Khes, for the murder.

In July 2011, a police team from the Chando police station, close to the Jharkhand border in north Chhattisgarh, had shot and killed Khalkho.

Police had claimed that she was a Maoist. The girl’s family had denied all such charges and said it was a fake encounter.

Later, a one-person judicial probe by Justice Anita Jha held in April 2015 that not only was Khalkho killed in a fake encounter, but there was also the possibility that she was raped before being killed.

ADG CID R K Vij said, “Yes, we arrested Khes on Tuesday, and he has been sent to judicial remand by the court.” The court of Shantanu Deshlahre in Raipur sent Khes to a 14-day remand.

Police officials told The Indian Express that they intend to arrest two other officials named during the course of the investigation.

“Even if it was a 25-member team that went, only two bullets were fired, and all can’t be held responsible. The other two will be arrested soon,” the officials added.

