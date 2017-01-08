Chhattisgarh: Five killed in mishap at Dhamtari district

SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district (Source: Google Maps) SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district (Source: Google Maps)

At least five persons, including two women and a child, were killed and seven others injured when their SUV collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Mulle village under Kurud police station limits on Raipur-Dhamtari road when the victims were going for a picnic, SHO Kurud police station Ashirwad Rahatgaonkar told PTI.

As per preliminary information, students of a coaching centre along with their teacher and his family were on way in the SUV to Murumsilli dam in Dhamtari district for a picnic, he said.

When their vehicle reached at Mulle turn it collided with truck coming from the opposite direction leading to death of four persons on the spot including the driver, the official said.

Police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Kurud hospital where another succumbed during treatment, the SHO said. The identity of the victims was being ascertained, he added.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said adding, efforts are on to trace the truck driver who escaped from the spot after the mishap.