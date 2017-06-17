Chhattisgarh: Farmers block highways demanding loan waiver

Farmers blocked highways in the state on Friday. Express Farmers blocked highways in the state on Friday. Express

At least 30 farmer organisations in Chhattisgarh held “chakka jam” processions across the state on Friday afternoon protesting against the government’s policies. Most of the blockades were held on national highways, including the one in Raipur that connects with Mumbai and Kolkata. According to farmer leaders, the protests — held at 24 places — were peaceful.

In two places however, there were reports of the police detaining some protesting farmers. Sanket Thakur, a farmer leader, said, “Our demands are that the state government must fulfil its promises to farmers by giving the paddy bonus and loan waiver. It has not happened till now and it seems that this government is not interested.”

Leaders were also critical of Chief Minister Raman Singh not meeting them to discuss their demands.

Singh is going to be in West Singhbhum in Jharkhand for the next two days, where he is attending a programme organised by the BJP. The protest in Raipur, where Chhattisgarh Janata Congress leader Ajit Jogi made an appearance, was also against the farmer deaths in Mandsaur.

Slogans demanding the resignation and a criminal case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also raised by the protesters.

