Chhattisgarh farmer kills wife, two children before hanging himself

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly hacked his wife and two children to death before committing suicide in their house in Deori village of Balod district in the wee hours toady, the police said.

However, his another daughter survived the attack and was admitted in hospital in a serious condition.

“As per preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at around 3:30 am when Govind Ram Deshlahre attacked his wife, two daughters and a son with a sickle while they were asleep,” Balod Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) JR Thakur told PTI.

Deshlahre then hanged himself from ceiling of the house, he said.

While his wife Durga Bai (44), daughter Pallavi (15), and son Jitesh (12) died on the spot, another daughter Shalini (16) was seriously injured.

The incident came to light after neighbours rushed to Deshlahre’s house on hearing screams of Shalini, the officer said.

Shalini was initially admitted in a local hospital before she was shifted to Raipur for further treatment, the ASP said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

As per preliminary investigation, Deshlahre often used to pick fight with his wife suspecting her character, Thakur said, adding that the farmer had in the past also tried to kill himself.

Police are investigating the exact trigger behind Deshlahre taking the extreme step, he said, adding that a case under appropriate sections of the IPC was registered.

