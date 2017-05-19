Chhattisgarh: Explosives meant for Naxals seized, three arrested

Chhattisgarh police have arrested three people and recovered a large quantity of explosive materials meant for the Naxals in the state. (Picture for representational purpose) Chhattisgarh police have arrested three people and recovered a large quantity of explosive materials meant for the Naxals in the state. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested three people, two of them hailing from the neighbouring Odisha, and recovered a large quantity of explosive materials meant for the Naxals in the state. The development comes at a time when security forces are on high alert following the deadly attack on CRPF personnels last month.

The explosive materials — 300 electronic detonators, 150 gelatin sticks and four bundles of wires — were recovered from Darbha (Bastar district) and Dornapal (Sukma district), Bastar superintendent of police Sheikh Arif Hussain told PTI. On May 4, acting on specific information, two men, Korra Chadi (20) of Malkangiri (Odisha) and Vijay Vishwas (26) of Sukma, were arrested from Jiram valley area under Darbha police station limits, he said.

As many as 100 gelatin sticks and as many detonators besides wire were recovered from their possession, he said. The duo admitted to have received the explosive materials from Dawood Nakka (45) of Malkangiri. Nakka was arrested from Jhapra village under Dornapal police station limits in Sukma on Thursday, and 200 detonators, 50 gelatin sticks and wires were recovered, the SP said.

Nakka revealed that he used to bring explosives from Telanagana and deliver them to Korra and Vijay who supplied them to the Naxals, he said. Further probe is on.

