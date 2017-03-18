Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between security forces and naxals in Dantewada

An encounter broke out between security forces and naxals on Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. According to news agency ANI, the encounter is presently underway and so far body of one naxal and one AK-47 recovered has been recovered from Burdum area. This comes just a day after two naxals were gunned down by police on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Narayanpur district.

More details awaited.

