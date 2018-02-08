Chhattisgarh: Exchange of fire between between CISF and suspected Maoists in Dantewada, no casualties yet

Chhattisgarh: In May 2012, six CISF jawans, including a head constable and five constables, were ambushed by Maoists while they were on patrol duty at the NMDC facility in Kirandul (Photo for representational purpose) Chhattisgarh: In May 2012, six CISF jawans, including a head constable and five constables, were ambushed by Maoists while they were on patrol duty at the NMDC facility in Kirandul (Photo for representational purpose)

An encounter broke out between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and suspected Maoists on Thursday in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The gunfight is learnt to have started around 9.45 am and continued for about 30 minutes. No CISF jawan or Maoist is reported to have been killed or injured as yet. According to CISF sources, CISF unit at Bailadila Iron Ore Mines in Dantewada’s Bacheli spotted movement of some armed Maoists in the area at around 9.45 am. CISF guards the mines operated by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

“Immediately an alert was sounded and all concerned were geared up. An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and CISF. CISF under the command of the Commandant, CISF Bacheli neutralised their effect and the Naxals ran away towards dense forest of Bijapur side,” said CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh. Sources said CISF fired at least 37 rounds from AK-47 apart from using HE bombs and hand grenades in the encounter.

“Normal operations at the Mining area has been resumed. Situation as of now is of alert but under control. No loss of life and property reported,” Singh said. In the past, the NMDC mines in the Kirandul-Bacheli belt have always been targetted by Maoists to loot explosives.

In May 2012, six CISF jawans, including a head constable and five constables, were ambushed by Maoists while they were on patrol duty at the NMDC facility in Kirandul. During the ambush late at night, the jawans, who were onboard a Bolero vehicle driven by a civilian driver, were killed after a brief retaliation as the security personnel were outnumbered by the Maoist squad. The Maoists also looted five AK-47 rifles, one INSAS gun and a large quantity of ammunition belonging to the CISF men after they fell to their bullets.

Earlier, in February 2006, eight CISF jawans were killed and nine injured in an attack by Naxalites at an explosives depot belonging to the NMDC. The ultras escaped with a huge amount of explosive materials and weapons from the depot located at Hiroli near Kirandul. The 400-odd armed Naxalites had also looted a huge quantity of ammonium nitrate, a high-grade explosive, among other things, stocked in the depot by the PSU for its mining operation. Besides, the insurgents took away 14 self-loaded rifles (SLR), one 9mm pistol, two wireless sets and several ammunitions.

After triggering several blasts, the Maoists had opened indiscriminate fire on CISF jawans guarding the depot, killing eight and injuring nine security men. Over the years, CISF has fortified its area of operation and increased manpower to ensure such attacks do not happen. Since 2012, CISF has largely been successful in warding such attacks.

