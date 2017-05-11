Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between BSF and Naxals in Pankhajur

Chhattisgarh: The encounter comes weeks after 25 jawans were killed Chhattisgarh: The encounter comes weeks after 25 jawans were killed

An encounter is currently underway between BSF and Naxals in Pankhajur area of Chhattisgarh. The encounter comes weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in Sukma. Sources have told The Indian Express that there are no casualties among security personnel. There’s no information on whether the Naxals suffered any casualties. The Naxals are being chased towards the Maharashtra border, Special DG DM Awasthi said.

More details are awaited.

