Chhattisgarh encounter: Two maoists killed in Burkapal area in Sukma

Saturday, April 28, 2018
Chhattisgarh encounter: Two maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces Saturday morning in Sukma's Burkapal area.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 10:28:49 am
Two maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sukma's Burkapal area

The Chhattisgarh Police said two maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sukma’s Burkapal area. This comes a day after eight maoists, including six women, were killed in a joint operation led by the Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal unit, and aided by the Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

