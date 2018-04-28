Chhattisgarh encounter: Two maoists killed in Burkapal area in Sukma

Two maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sukma’s Burkapal area (File Photo) Two maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Sukma’s Burkapal area (File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh Police said two maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sukma’s Burkapal area. This comes a day after eight maoists, including six women, were killed in a joint operation led by the Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal unit, and aided by the Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh police say two maoists killed in an encounter in Sukma’s Burkapal area @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) April 28, 2018

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd