Chhattisgarh encounter: Two maoists killed in Burkapal area in Sukma

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 10:28:49 am
The Chhattisgarh Police said two maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sukma’s Burkapal area. This comes a day after eight maoists, including six women, were killed in a joint operation led by the Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal unit, and aided by the Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh police say two maoists killed in an encounter in Sukma’s Burkapal area @IndianExpress
— Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) April 28, 2018
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd