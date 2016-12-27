Chhattisgarh encounter: Body of youth exhumed

Ten days after Bijapur resident Somaru Pottam was shot by police for allegedly being a Maoist, his body was exhumed and a second postmortem conducted in Jagdalpur on Monday. The second postmortem comes after the family of Somaru —a resident of Metapal village — approached the Bilaspur High Court and alleged that the 13-year-old was tortured and killed by security forces.

The family had asked for “an independent, high-powered SIT to inquire into this encounter… and another detailed postmortem”. In his order dated December 24, Justice Gautam said that no prejudice would be caused to the police if an exhumation and second post-mortem was carried out.

The petition filed by Kumma Pottam, Somaru’s father, claimed that on the morning of December 16, the boy was returning home with other youths when “police and security forces suddenly emerged from the nearby shrubbery and tried to capture them”. The petition alleged that Somaru was interrogated for an hour, after which the personnel drew their rifles and shot the child in full view of villagers.