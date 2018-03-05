Chhattisgarh encounter: 48 hours later, bodies of nine Maoists still unidentified

More than 48 hours after bodies of 10 Maoists — seven women and three men — were brought to the mortuary, nine remain unidentified. More than 48 hours after bodies of 10 Maoists — seven women and three men — were brought to the mortuary, nine remain unidentified.

A woman wails outside the mortuary at Bhadrachalam Area Government Hospital. Some Greyhounds commandos sit nearby, guarding nine unidentified bodies of Maoists killed in an encounter on Friday near Pujarikanker in Chhattisgarh, located close to the state’s border with Telangana. Initially, the commandos thought the woman is a relative of one of the dead Maoists. However, when they asked her, it turned out she lost someone in an accident and had come to take the body. “We are waiting since Saturday, but no one has come to claim these bodies,’’ one of them says.

More than 48 hours after bodies of 10 Maoists — seven women and three men — were brought to the mortuary, nine remain unidentified. They have no names, no relatives to claim them and perform last rites. The bodies are lying in freezers, wrapped in black plastic sheets, a tag with a case number their only identity.

The only body to have been identified was that of Dadaboina Swamy. Swamy’s brother D Ranjith took away his body Saturday night.

Faced with the tough task to identify the bodies, police are resorting to ingenious methods. “We are relying on the Maoists to identify those who died in the encounter. Through their communication channels, they will come to know who was in that area with Swamy. We have sent information to the Maoist network in Chhattisgarh, requesting them to identify the bodies. We have come to know that some of them have already sent word to villages in Sukma and Bijapur, informing family members about the deaths. We are waiting for someone to contact us or come here to claim the bodies,’’ said Sunil Dutt, Assistant SP of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said. Officials said that following the encounter, when some officials thought CPI (Maoist)’s Telangana Secretary Hari Bhushan was among the dead and even ‘’identified” one body, it was the Maoists who informed police that Bhushan was safe.

Officials said that Swamy was easily identified as he was a senior member in the CPI (Maoist)’s Dandakaranya special zonal committee and hailed from Warangal. “The others are all dalam members, the lowest in the hierarchy, and are difficult to identify. We found a lot of notebooks, papers and literature but there was not a single name in any of them,’’ an official said. Police are also wondering if families living in interior villages in Sukma and Bijapur would travel to Bhadrachalam to claim the bodies.

Postmortem of all the bodies was conducted on Saturday afternoon. As per the direction of the High Court at Hyderabad, the autopsy was video-recorded and the report would be submitted to the court. “We will wait for another 48 hours and if the bodies remain unidentified, we will petition the court, seeking permission to dispose them of,” said Uday Kumar Reddy, Officer on Special Duty, Kothagudem.

