Chhattisgarh: Eight Naxals arrested in Sukma

Eight Naxalites were arrested from Chintalnar and Chintagufa areas of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday, according to news agency ANI. They were arrested in a joint operation by COBRA Bn (CRPF) and District Force. This comes just a few weeks after 25 CRPF jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma.

Earlier on Monday, a Special Task Force (STF) jawan succumbed to injuries after he got injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district on Sunday. Combing operations in Basaguda and Awapalli police area of the district were being carried out by Joint teams of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and district police.

Meanwhile, the CRPF has conducted about 200 special operations with a “re-worked” strategy, apprehending 26 Maoists and seizing a huge cache of munitions since April.

Reacting to increasing Naxal attacks in the state, Defence Minister and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had last week said, “We have to bring aggression in our policy, there should be aggression in our thinking, aggression in our strategy, aggression in the deployment of security forces, aggression in operations, aggression in bringing development, aggression in road construction.

