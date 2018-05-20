Chhattisgarh: Five jawans dead, two injured in IED blast in Dantewada

According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. (Express photo) According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. (Express photo)

Five police personnel were killed in an IED blast in Dantewada on Sunday morning. Two other jawans were also injured in the incident. According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. The deceased include three jawans from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and two jawans from Dantewada district police.

Police officials confirm that 5 dead. 2 others injured. Seven personnel on official duty were in the vehicle. Blast took place around 11 am @IndianExpress — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) May 20, 2018

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

