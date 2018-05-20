Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Chhattisgarh: Five jawans dead, two injured in IED blast in Dantewada

Two personnel were also injured in the incident. More details awaited.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2018 1:17:49 pm
According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. (Express photo) According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. (Express photo)

Five police personnel were killed in an IED blast in Dantewada on Sunday morning. Two other jawans were also injured in the incident. According to officials, the blast, targetting a police vehicle, took place at 11 am when the jawans were on their way from Cholnar to Kirandul. The deceased include three jawans from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and two jawans from Dantewada district police.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

