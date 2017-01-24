Chhattisgarh: CRPF’s sniffer dog killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals

As per preliminary information, when the patrolling party reached between Timmapur and Murdanda, the dog, named ‘Pluto’, sniffed the pressure IED which then suddenly exploded killing the canine. (File) As per preliminary information, when the patrolling party reached between Timmapur and Murdanda, the dog, named ‘Pluto’, sniffed the pressure IED which then suddenly exploded killing the canine. (File)

A sniffer dog of Central Reserve Police Force was today killed when a pressure IED (improvised explosive device) laid down by Maoists exploded in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, a CRPF official said. The incident occurred this morning during a search operation being carried out by a team of CRPF’s 229th battalion under Awapalli police station limits.

As per preliminary information, when the patrolling party reached between Timmapur and Murdanda, the dog, named ‘Pluto’, sniffed the pressure IED which then suddenly exploded killing the canine, the CRPF official told PTI.

The dog handler was not injured in the blast. Pluto, a Germen Shepherd breed dog, was recently inducted into the battalion in Bijapur, he said. Meanwhile, the CRPF has launched a search and combing operation in the region, the official added.