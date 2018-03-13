Chhattisgarh Maoist attack LIVE UPDATES: 9 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast

At least nine personnel of the 212 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and two injured in a powerful IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday. Personnel were conducting an area-domination operation in a forest in the Kistaram area when their mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was reportedly blown up, possibly by several explosives.
According to official sources, the casualties are likely to rise. The injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur.
Last April, in the biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh in the last seven years, 25 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma. According to officials, personnel from the 74th Battalion of CRPF were ambushed after emerging from their camp to secure an under-construction road in the area.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he has directed the CRPF DG to leave for Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation.
"A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra forces have reached the spot, there is no firing at present," DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations, is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The attack took place in Kistaram, in Sukma district. Access to this area is only through Telangana.
