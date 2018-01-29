‘Touching many places once under Naxal control, some places remain’

Road under construction at Kondasawali, site of CRPF camp and 8 km from Jagargonda, a symbolically important post in the battle for territory. (Photo: Dipankar Ghose) Road under construction at Kondasawali, site of CRPF camp and 8 km from Jagargonda, a symbolically important post in the battle for territory. (Photo: Dipankar Ghose)

The officer pointed to a lush, green hill that rose opposite the camp. “See that small clearing up there? Sometimes they come, sit there and observe us. Neither side can fire that far, so there’s no danger. But I’m sure they are pointing down at us, just like we are pointing up at them,” said Shailendra Yadav, second-in-command of the CRPF’s 231 battalion.

His unit had just moved forward on the Dantewada-Aranpur-Jagargonda axis, and set up a camp at Kondasawali on December 28. As teams search the under-construction roads for mines and provide security to those building them, they look 8 km ahead towards Jagargonda, a critical symbol in the battle for territory between the government and Maoists. The critical distance decreasing, Yadav laughed, “We will see them everyday.”

Amid conflict in south Bastar, especially vast sections of Sukma and Bijapur, senior police officials say that of massive significance in the next 12 months is the push of the security apparatus, through both roads and operations, into places of tactical and symbolic importance held by Maoists for over a decade. “While there are many places we are touching that were hitherto completely under their control, there are some that are of vital importance. Like Jagargonda,” said D M Awasthi, special DG (anti-Naxal operations), Chhattisgarh.

Today, Jagargonda village houses a camp of Salwa Judum, enclosed and guarded, as well as a security camp, yet largely, police officials admit, “this is Maoist territory”. Roads to the village are cut off, and any change to that narrative meets with Maoist resistance. It wasn’t always like this: 15 years ago, Jagargonda was considered the world’s second biggest tamarind market, and a centre of commerce with roads from Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada meeting here. “Slowly, the Maoists exerted their control, and for these reasons. Jagargonda connected all these three vital districts and was a hub. But now we are beginning to approach it again, despite incredible difficulties,” Awasthi said.

Under the government plan, the first road that officials see reaching Jagargonda is from Dantewada, with 8 km left. “You can’t even see where the old road is. We had to provide security even as the [new] road had to cut through mountains. It took six teams from the DRG and several companies of the CRPF. Now we have reached the Sukma plains from Dantewada, and if work goes smoothly, we might be able to connect Jagargonda to Dantewada in six months,” Yadav told The Indian Express outside Kondasawali camp.

Security forces building this particular stretch, however, are wary of going forward for a destroyed bridge blocks their path. If it is not built by the rains and another camp is deployed forward, they will be cut off.

The government is also trying to reach Jagargonda through a 52-km road from Dornapal, the state’s most violent axis. It was on this stretch that 37 CRPF men lost their lives in 2016 in the Bhejji and Burkapal attacks, and off this road that 76 were massacred in Tadmetla eight years ago The CRPF had written repeatedly asking for construction to be speeded up, as The Indian Express had reported in the aftermath of the Burkapal attack.

“This is a prestige road for the Maoists,” a senior district official said. “So they attack and threaten contractors. They burnt a bus on it just last week. And after the Burkapal attack, it was only several months later that the CRPF began giving proper security on the road again so construction could begin.”

Like Jagargonda, another focus point of the state administration this year will be Kistaram, considered the dominion of the Maoist military battalion number one, headed by elusive leader Hidma. Even today, while the police claim that the area has been under control since a CPRF camp was set up there, any approach to the sector can only be made through Telangana. “Yet, what we are doing is routing material to Kistaram through Cherla, then building a 44-km road from Kistaram to Chintalnar,” Awasthi said.

This region, which has had no government presence for the past decade, is considered home to battalion number one. Even as the police have set up their first camp on the stretch at Palodi, Maoists blew up a bridge at Dharampenta, and in December set fire to construction vehicles on the stretch.

“What showed their desperation is that while ordinarily jan militia carries out arson, this time we believe senior leader Hari-bhushan and members of the battalion themselves did so,” said Abhishek Meena, SP, Sukma.

Another focus area would be Pamed in Bijapur, so far cut off from the rest of Chhattisgarh. Awasthi said the state STF has set up camp in Pamed for the first time. “Pamed is another area that was completely a dark spot for us, and even now there are no roads… We have sanctioned a 9-km road from Tippapuram in Andhra Pradesh… If all of this can begin and end well, there will be a massive dent to Maoists. In Chhattisgarh, if all of this is accomplished, we can say that 60% can come down. The rest draw their strength from these regions. Making dents in these areas are our aims for 2018. Getting anywhere near these were unthinkable a few years ago, and even now, we are inevitably expecting fierce resistance,” Awasthi said.

