Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan killed, another injured in IED blast

A CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Temelwada area in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The attack comes just a day after Naxals blew up the farmhouse of a BJP MP with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district. The incident had taken place ahead of Chief Minister Raman Singh’s visit to the area on Wednesday. However, there was no report of any casualty as the farmhouse was empty at the time of the attack.

On May 20, seven Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed after a powerful IED planted by Maoists hit their vehicle in Dantewada.

