Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan commits suicide

A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself with his service weapon at a paramilitary’s camp in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said. Constable Jeewan Lal Kuldeep (38) belonging to 211th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp at Mechka village in Nagri region, Dhamtari Superintendent Manish Sharma told PTI.

The jawan was on security duty in the camp when he took the extreme step this afternoon, he said. When Kuldeep’s colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to the place and found him lying in a pool of blood. Immediately, he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP said. He was a native of Lakhanpuri village of Dhamtari district.

The exact reason which prompted him to take his life was yet to be ascertained, he added. A case has been registered in this connection, the SP said, adding that his family is being informed about the incident.

