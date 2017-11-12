Chhattisgarh Congress to launch padyatra to mark Indira birth centenary

‘Indira Janadhikar Padyatra’, will cover a distance of 90 kms, will be held between November 13 and November 18 under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan’s state unit. (File/Photo) ‘Indira Janadhikar Padyatra’, will cover a distance of 90 kms, will be held between November 13 and November 18 under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan’s state unit. (File/Photo)

The Congress in Chhattisgarh will take out a foot march beginning on Monday to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s upcoming birth centenary, during which the party will raise issues related to farmers. ‘Indira Janadhikar Padyatra’, which will cover a distance of 90 kms, will be held between November 13 and November 18 under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan’s state unit, state Congress unit president Bhupesh Baghel said in a press conference at Raipur on Sunday. He said various issues related to farmers as well as their demands would be raised during the foot march which will cover villages and areas in at least seven assembly constituencies–Dongargadh, Dongargaon and Rajanandgaon (Rajnandgaon district) and Durg urban, Durg rural, Bhilai Nagar and Vaishali Nagar (Durg district).

The main demands include the disbursal of pending bonus to farmers against procuring their paddy in previous years, waiving loans as well as power bills of farmers, free electricity to irrigation pumps, immediate disbursal of pending payment under MNREGA, and Rs 2100 MSP to farmers per quintal of paddy, he said.

The foot march will begin from Dongargarh after performing rituals at the famous Bamleshwari temple, he said.

AICC secretaries and Chhattisgarh incharge Arun Uraon and Kamleshwar Patel, Congress Legislative Party leader TS Singhdeo, along with other senior leaders including MPs Tamradhwaj Sahu and Chhaya Verma will be present on the occasion, Baghel said.

Public meetings will be held in several villages during the padyatra which will conclude at Supela Chowk in Bhilai on November 18.

Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangthan national president Meenakshi Natrajan will take part in the padyatra on November 16 while AICC general secretary and state in-charge PL Punia on the concluding day, Baghel added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App