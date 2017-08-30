Chhattisgarh: Congress stages protest over deaths of cows in Raipur

A glimpse of Congress’s cow protest in Raipur, Chattisgarh (Express) A glimpse of Congress’s cow protest in Raipur, Chattisgarh (Express)

The Congress kept the pressure on the ruling BJP on the issue of deaths of cows in the state by staging a unique protest on Wednesday, by collecting stray cows from the streets of the state capital Raipur, and letting them free in front of the Chief Minister’s residence. Chhattisgarh Janata Congress members also staged a protest on the same day, seeking to smear the homes of BJP leaders with cow dung, but both sets of political workers were arrested under sections of preventive detention before they reached their destinations. On Tuesday night itself, rattled by the planned protests and in an effort to “take all precautions”, the district administration had issued orders under section 144 in select roads of the city.

Over the past few weeks, the opposition has been attacking the BJP after it was found that over two hundred cows had died in three gaushalas run by a BJP leader Harish Verma, with allegations of financial impropriety with regards to grants by the Chhattisgarh Gau Seva Aayog also doing the rounds. Verma has since been arrested, and the cornered government has suspended officials from the animal husbandry department, gau seva aayog and ordered a judicial enquiry as well.

On Wednesday, led by Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, leaders attempted to collect stray cattle on the streets of Raipur, and walked with them towards the Chief Ministers residence. Pradeep Gupta, IG Raipur said, “A total of 185 Congress workers were arrested under preventive sections and then let go.”

Chief Minister Raman Singh said that the Congress protest was “beyond his comprehension” and that the state government had taken corrective steps that had not “been seen in history.” “After all this action, this protest seems to have no meaning. They have the right to protest in a democratic country. But we have set up a three minister panel to look at structural changes in the entire scenario so they should given their suggestions there,” he said.

