Chhattisgarh Congress chief booked in plot allotment case

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (C) and T.S. Singh Deo meeting with senior congress leader Moti Lal Vohra at AICC in New Delhi in 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (C) and T.S. Singh Deo meeting with senior congress leader Moti Lal Vohra at AICC in New Delhi in 2015. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Chhattisgarh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel and members of his family for alleged irregularities in plot allotment. Senior officers confirmed that the case had been registered against Baghel, his wife Mukteshwari and mother Bindeshwari.

The Congress leader denied the allegations, saying they were part of a political witchhunt.

According to the complaint, Baghel was the ex-officio member of Special Area Development Authority, which allotted land under Mansarovar scheme in Bhilai in 1995. It says that Baghel, the then MLA from Patan constituency in Durg, used his political position to allot 12 plots measuring over 8,000 square feet in the name of his wife and mother. The plots were meant for people from lower income groups, an EOW officer said.

