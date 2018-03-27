Chhattisgarh: Congress appoints team to oversee election activities in Bastar

The All India Congress Committee has appointed a team of three coordinators and 14 observers to oversee election activities of the party in Bastar area of south Chhattisgarh.

The move is significant, given the Congress holds an advantage in the area, winning 9 of 12 seats in the region in the 2013.

The BJP has also prioritised the tribal-dominated areas in Bastar and Surguja in North Chhattisgarh, to offset the possibility of anti incumbency against a three term Raman Singh government in the plains of the state.

A notification signed by Janardhan Dwivedi said that party president Rahul Gandhi had cleared the appointments of Pradeep Majhi, Bellaiah Naik and Srinivas Gomase as coordinators, with 14 other observers working under them.

Chhattisgarh Congress also issued showcause notices to MLAs Siyaram Kaushik and R K Rai, asking them to explain why they subverted the Congress whip in Rajya Sabha polls to the one seat in Chhattisgarh, eventually won expectedly by the BJP’s Saroj Pandey.

Kaushik and Rai have for months openly declared their allegiance with the Ajit and Amit Jogi-led Chhattisgarh Janata Congress.

