CM Raman Singh flags off 5,000 meter marathon in Raipur; hails development in the state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Monday flagged off a 5,000 meter marathon in Raipur. While addressing a crowd, Singh said, “We are one day ahead to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. I feel so proud to be a citizen of this country. Also, after completing 5,000 days as the head of the state, I would like to thank my supporters and family for giving me this honour. The event was a big success and happy to see so many people who have participated. I’m also happy to see the development that has taken place in the state during my 5,000 days as Chief Minister”.

Further hailing the government, Singh stated that Chhattisgarh has grown in these 5,000 days with with Center’s support.

“Chhattisgarh has completed an uninterrupted 5,000 days in the Naxal-hit state riding on welfare schemes and infrastructural development. At least 14 lakh families were benefited from Ujjwala Yojana, which will be extended to 35 Lakh families and 11 Lakh families were benefited from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The power generation capacity as well as telecommunication facilities have increased in the state,” he said.

Singh further said that the government is doing its best to work for the tribal’s and forest dwellers in the state, while adding that the Forest Department in Chhattisgarh and the state government are planning to invest Rs. 8 crore every year on the forests.

He also pointed to the fact that such development in the state was unheard of before 2003.

