Chhattisgarh: CM Raman govt to give smartphones

While presenting the state budget in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Chief Minister Raman Singh announced that his government will distribute 45 lakh smartphones free of cost to the poor across the state.

The CM presented the annual budget of Rs 76,032 crore for 2017-18, which is up 7.6 per cent from last year. The promise of free smartphones has been made despite the identifiable lack of mobile connectivity in the state.

Acknowledging the issue, the CM told the assembly, “Under the Suchna Kranti Yojana (SKY), those in rural and urban areas under the poverty line and those in universities will be given smartphones and a SIM.”