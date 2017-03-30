Chhattisgarh CM announces Seventh Pay Commission for state govt employees

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Wednesday announced the implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees.

The announcement comes at a time when the implementation of the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission has been an issue amongst the state government.

“We have passed the budget of Rs. 81, 000 crore and this is the biggest budget in the history of Chhattisgarh. We are much ahead when it comes to financial management in the country,” Singh said.

He added that the government can take Rs. 1,400 crore in future for the development.

“Our interest rates are the lowest in India. We are a risk taker state and we will build 1,200 km of railway lines without coming under railway budget,” he added.

This move by the Chhattisgarh government is expected to benefit around three lakh employees across the state.

Chhattisgarh is one amongst the few states which has successfully implemented the recommendations made by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

There have been many issues regarding the implementation of the various dynamics of the 7th pay commission, in both the central and the state level.

This has led to not only mass show of displeasure by employees, but also threatening of strikes by many sections of the central government employees.

One of the primary concerns has been the revision of the House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Reports claim that seventh pay commission recommended that HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent.

Apparently a committee headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa is likely to finalise his views on HRA in its next meeting.

This decision will be taken after the examination of allowances under the recommendations of the seventh pay commission.

