Chhattisgarh: Cache of explosives recovered from Maoist hideout

A cache of explosives, including 77 arrow bombs and 43 grenades, were recovered from a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said. “Acting on specific inputs, the recovery was made from a forested hill in Moranga village under Katekalyan police station limits yesterday,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada Range) Sundarraj P said.

After receiving the tip-off about the dump of explosive materials belonging to Maoists in the Moranga hills, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched the operation on August 22 in the interiors of Katekalyan, around 400 kms from here, he said. On Wednesday, the patrolling party spotted a cave in the hill where the explosives were hidden, the DIG added.

The seized items include 77 arrow bombs, 43 grenades, 73 detonators (53 of them coupled with wire), cordex wire 4 bundle, a big drum packed with explosive powder, one air gun and its pallets, 86 gelatin sticks, 10 kg sulphur powder, 11 packets of explosives, 3 meter fuse wire, one solar plate and three steel tiffin boxes, he added.

“Prima facie, inputs revealed that the cadres were allegedly planning a big strike on security forces after Monsoon and had amassed these explosives for the same purpose. Though, this recovery has foiled their evil design,” he said, adding, investigation is underway.

