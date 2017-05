A BJP youth wing leader was booked in Chhattisgarh Tuesday for allegedly posting obscene content against an IAS officer in the state. Prakash Agarwal posted the comment on WhatsApp on Sunday after it had emerged that Collector Shammi Abidi was being transferred from Kanker district to Raigarh, among a host of other bureaucratic changes in the state.

