Chhattisgarh bans crackers in six cities during winter

The Chhattisgarh government has passed an order banning the use of firecrackers in six major cities of the state during winter. The order, passed by the state Environment Ministry and the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, will be in force from December 1 to January 31, and the ban will be in force during this period every year, the CECB said.

CECB officials said the order will be in effect in Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Raigarh and Korba. A CECB release said that the orders have been communicated to district collectors and superintendents of police of the six districts.

Senior government officials have claimed that sustained efforts have led to a reduction in pollution levels in the state, especially in Raipur. The state capital was one of the most polluted cities in the country even two years ago but air quality there has considerably improved, according to CECB data.

