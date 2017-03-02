Chhattisgarh Assembly passes censure motion against three MLAs

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly today passed a censure motion against three legislators for their “unparliamentary” conduct in the House. State’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ajay Chandrakar tabled the censure motion against Amit Jogi, R K Rai and Siyaram Kaushik, stating there had been repeated violation of the Parliamentary conduct in the House by these MLAs. The three members had yesterday infringed into the well of the House and sprinkled ‘Ganga Jal’ on the floor in protest after the government tabled the Chhattisgarh Excise (Amendment) Ordinance 2017. They also protested outside the chamber of the Chief Minister in the Assembly. Condemning their act, Chandrakar said, “Such kind of unparliamentary act has never been witnessed in the history of the state assembly.”

Conduct of Jogi and others was also objectionable when the national anthem was being played in the House during the Governor’s address, the minister said.

Earlier also, Jogi had violated the conduct of the House but was pardoned for being a new member and unaware of the set traditions and rules, he said.

Backing the motion, state Congress president and senior legislator Bhupesh Baghel slammed Jogi and termed his act an “insult to Hinduism”.

“The Assembly represents the 2.5 crore people of the state and the leaders representing them have the right to raise the issues in the House but within the limits of laid parliamentary rules and traditions,” Baghel said.

The House is considered as temple of democracy and it can never be unholy, he said.

Amit Jogi made mockery by sprinkling ‘Ganga Jal’ in the House which is a sacred symbol of Hindu culture, he added.

State Revenue Minister Premprakash Pandey and the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly T S Singhdeo also condemned the act of legislators.

Speaking on the motion, Amit Jogi said liquor was the root cause for all problems.

“I regret if my conduct has hurt anyone,” he said.

Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal took up the motion for voting which was then passed by voice vote. Subsequently, he proceeded further to take up listed business of the House.

Jogi today said he had given a no-confidence motion notice over the state government’s decision to sell liquor through state-owned corporation, and sought discussion over it.

The Speaker, however, rejected his notice.

Unsatisfied with the ruling, Jogi, Kaushik and Rai then trooped into the well of the House demanding ban on sale of liquor in the state, following which they were suspended.

Just before the House adjourned for the day, the Speaker said the three Congress MLAs have been suspended till 11 AM on March 7.

Amit, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, and an MLA from Marwahi seat has been expelled from the party while Rai, a legislator from Gunderdehi constituency, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

Kaushik is the Congress MLA from Bilha seat.