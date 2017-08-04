Chhattisgarh: Amid Congress protests, House session suspended

The Congress said the day signalled the death of democracy. (Representational Image) The Congress said the day signalled the death of democracy. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh Speaker Gauri Shankar Agrawal indefinitely suspended Assembly proceedings on Thursday, effectively ending the monsoon session scheduled until next week. The decision came a day after the Opposition stalled proceedings seeking a discussion on the land dealings of minister Brijmohan Agrawal and his family. On Thursday, they brought a stop work motion to demand a discussion on the CM’s address and the name of his son Abhishek Singh (Rajnandgaon MP) appearing in the Panama Papers.

While the Congress said the day signalled the death of democracy, Amit Jogi of Chhattisgarh Janata Congress and two Congress MLAs, who have declared support to him, stayed in the House in protest even as night fell. They demanded that the session be resumed, and sought a special session to discuss the Panama Papers.Later in the evening, Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo met the Governor and asked him to ensure that the session continues.

In a letter to the Governor, signed by legislators, he said that on the second day of the session the Congress wanted to discuss the land dealings of Agrawal and his wife but were not allowed to do so. The Indian Express has reported that Agrawal’s wife and son and companies connected to them were accused of acquiring 4.12 hectares of forest land, encroaching on 13.9 hectares of government land, and buying 26.83 hectares of government patta land given to farmers and tribals.

The BJP claimed the Congress was making a mockery of Assembly proceedings and disrespecting the House by refusing to vacate the Well despite being suspended by the Speaker.

