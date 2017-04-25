Chhattisgarh ambush: Government will review anti-Naxal strategy, says Rajnath Singh

The government will review its anti-Naxalite strategy, Home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said after paying homage to 25 CRPF men killed in a deadly ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Singh, who arrived here at around 10.30 AM and headed to the headquarters of the 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in the Mana camp area where a wreath-laying ceremony was held, later convened a meeting with Chief Minister Raman Singh and senior officers.
“Naxalites are using tribals as fodder,” he told reporters after the meeting. “They are being used as human shields,” he added. Singh said that the Maoists were seeking to destabilise development in the state.
The attack — the worst this year — took place yesterday when CRPF personnel were providing security for road construction work in the Kalapathar area of south Bastar region.
- Apr 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm(1) Recently Dr S Swamy proposed that the Kashmiri protesters should be transported to refugee camps in Tamil Nadu. Likewise, will the professor now propose that the rebellious Adivasis/natives of central India be uprooted & settled in some part of India -- a region that is outside his own Hindu rashtra ? . . . . (2) Also, Home Minister Rajnath Singh's "fodder" & "human shield" theory needs to be investigated by impartial observers. The CRPF men who are struggling on the frontlines should give their feedback.Reply