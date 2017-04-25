Chhattisgarh ambush: Government will review anti-Naxal strategy, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo)

The government will review its anti-Naxalite strategy, Home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said after paying homage to 25 CRPF men killed in a deadly ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Singh, who arrived here at around 10.30 AM and headed to the headquarters of the 4th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force in the Mana camp area where a wreath-laying ceremony was held, later convened a meeting with Chief Minister Raman Singh and senior officers.

“Naxalites are using tribals as fodder,” he told reporters after the meeting. “They are being used as human shields,” he added. Singh said that the Maoists were seeking to destabilise development in the state.

The attack — the worst this year — took place yesterday when CRPF personnel were providing security for road construction work in the Kalapathar area of south Bastar region.

