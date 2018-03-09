Chhattisgarh: All unclaimed bodies identified with Maoist help, taken away

Over the past two days, information came in from Maoists through back channels about the identify of the deceased Maoists, said Officer on Special Duty, Kothagudem, Uday Reddy. Over the past two days, information came in from Maoists through back channels about the identify of the deceased Maoists, said Officer on Special Duty, Kothagudem, Uday Reddy.

Based on information provided by CPI (Maoists) through back channels, police have identified the bodies of nine Maoists, including seven women, who were killed in an encounter on March 2 in Chhattisgarh’s Pujarikanker area with a joint team of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Police.

The seven women were from extremely poor tribal households in the interiors of Sukma, Narayanapur and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh. The tenth person to be killed, Dadaboina Swamy, was identified by his brother D Ranjith on March 3 and the body taken away. But the remaining nine bodies remained unidentified and lay at the morgue at Bhadrachalam Government Area Hospital.

Over the past two days, information came in from Maoists through back channels about the identify of the deceased Maoists, said Officer on Special Duty, Kothagudem, Uday Reddy. The Maoists also sent information about who would come to collect the bodies.

The dead Maoists have been identified as CPI (Maoist) Area Committee member Podium Baman of Dunga, Narayanpur district, Area Committee Member Rame of Veerapuram, Sukma district, Area Committee member Sangeetha of Mukavelly, Bijapur district, Area Committee member Punem Jogalu, of Oornar, Bijapur district, party member Rathna of Kakikorma village, Bijapur, party member Hemla Payaki of Avunar, Bijapur district, party member Madavi Shanthi of Dendodu, Bijapur district, party member Undam Jogi of Vikadampalli, Sukma district and Area Committee member Kosi Kukudam of Rangai village, Sukma district.

“For some of them, a family member came, while others sent relatives or acquaintances to collect the bodies. They did not have much evidence to prove that they were related to those killed but we knew that they came only after CPI (Maoist) leaders identified the families and informed them. All nine bodies were taken away by today evening,’’ Uday Reddy said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App