Chhattisgarh: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi visit, two cops killed in Maoist attacks

Two policemen were killed and at least six others injured in two attacks by Maoists in Bijapur district on Monday. The increase in Maoist aggression comes just five days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the district on April 14. The visit has been opposed by Maoists.

On Monday, senior police officials said a team of the District Reserve Guard was travelling on the Kutru-Bijapur road when an IED explosion targeted their bus. “In the explosion, two men were killed and five others seriously injured. The incident took place about 25 km from Bijapur,” a senior police official said. The injured officials were rushed to a hospital.

In another incident on Monday morning, two IED explosions took place near the Mahadev Ghat on the main Bijapur Bhopalpatnam Highway near the district headquarters, after which there was an exchange of fire. Senior police officials said that one CRPF man was injured, but was stable.

