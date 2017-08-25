Chhattisgarh: 7 naxals surrender before ITBP, Narayanpur Police

On August 2, 11 naxals surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh along with huge quantity of their arms. (Representational Image) On August 2, 11 naxals surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh along with huge quantity of their arms. (Representational Image)

In a major success for the security forces, seven naxals on Friday surrendered before the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and Narayanpur Police.

The naxals surrendered in front of Santosh Singh, Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Sub-Inspector General ITBP, Avinash and District Collector Narayanpur, Santosh Singh.

The naxals are believed to have surrendered because they no longer agreed with the Maoist ideology and policies and they now want to avail government’s re-establishment schemes.

The surrendered have been identified as Manish Salam of Antagarh, Mandar Korram and Pilsaay Korram of Temrugaon, Roshan Parihar, Anulal Bhandari, Chunnilal Bhandari and Sampat of Sonpur.

On August 2, 11 naxals surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh along with huge quantity of their arms.

