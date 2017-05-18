Chhattisgarh: 21 Naxalites surrender in Bastar

Disappointed with the “hollow” Maoist ideology, 21 Naxalites, three of them carrying cash reward on their heads, today surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, the police said. The cadres, including a woman, surrendered to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Vivekanand Sinha, DIG (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P and Bastar Collector Amit Kataria at Jagdalpur, Bastar Superintendent of Police Sheikh Arif Hussain told PTI.

Among the ultras who turned themselves in was Lakshman Madkami. He was active as a member of military platoon number 26 of Maoists and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head. Bharsuram Mandali, a janmilitia commander, and Arjun Kashyap, a member of the Kutul local organisation squad, were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, the SP said.

A woman cadre identified as Mangli Markam, a member of the Chentna Natya Mandali (CNM) — a cultural outfit of Maoists, was among the other 18 lower-rung cadres who surrendered. In their statement, they all expressed disappointment with the “hollow” ideology of the outlawed Naxal movement, the SP said.

The provision of surrender and the rehabilitation policy of the state government also compelled them to join the mainstream, he added. Rs 10,000 in cash was also given to each of the surrendered rebels as “encouragement money”, the SP said.

