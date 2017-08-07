Chhattisgarh: 2 IPS officers removed from service

CM Raman Singh government has removed two IPS officers in Chhattisgarh from service for alleged non-performance CM Raman Singh government has removed two IPS officers in Chhattisgarh from service for alleged non-performance

The government has removed two IPS officers in Chhattisgarh from service for alleged non-performance, officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday. A M Juri, who belonged to the 2000-batch, and K C Agrawal, who joined the IPS in 2002, were removed following a recommendation of the Chhattisgarh government as they were found to be “dead wood”, an official said.

The order for removing them was issued by the ministry on Saturday, after the approval of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The performance of both the DIG-rank officers were reviewed after completion of their 15 years of service in the IPS and both were found unfit to continue in the service, the official said.

Juri, who joined the state police service in 1983, was promoted to IPS in 2000, while Agrawal joined the state police service in 1985 and was promoted to IPS in 2002. They were removed as per the All India Services Rules, 1958, “in the public interest” after extensive review of their service performance.

“Performance review of IPS officers was conducted to weed out dead wood,” the officer said. Performance review of an all-India service officer is conducted twice — first after the completion of 15 years of qualifying service, and then after 25 years.

